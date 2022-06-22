IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is encouraging the community to be safe, patient and respectful during the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. Temperatures are rising, the ground is starting to dry out and there will be a lot of visitors coming to Idaho Falls to enjoy the festivities.

“Protecting lives and property is of utmost importance and should be kept at the forefront of minds when lighting fireworks,” Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Marshal Scott Grimmett said.

Safe and sane fireworks may only be sold and purchased within city of Idaho Falls limits from June 23 to July 5. Prior to purchasing fireworks, learn more about illegal or banned fireworks inside city of Idaho Falls limits by reviewing the city code.

Aerial firework displays, such as the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, require a firework display permit through IFFD’s Fire Prevention Division. The Fire Marshal has the authority to approve or disapprove of such displays.

Personal fireworks are not allowed to be ignited or discharged along the parade route or within any area of public gathering, such as the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration and Riverfest at Snake River Landing, one hour before the start of the event until one hour after the end of the event.

“We are very fortunate to be provided with a wonderful fireworks display. If you plan on attending the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration and Riverfest, please leave your personal fireworks at home,” IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “There are several factors that could delay the fireworks display, including individuals lighting fireworks or not respecting boundaries set up to keep them at a safe distance during the event.”

Firework safety

Always have a bucket of water, hose, and/or a fire extinguisher nearby. Know how to operate the fire extinguisher properly.

Completely submerge spent fireworks in a bucket of water and allow them to soak overnight. Never place spent fireworks in a plastic garbage can or near a structure or other flammable material.

Closely supervise children around fireworks. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Children must be at least 16 years of age to light fireworks. Sparklers may seem harmless, but can cause severe injuries as they burn at about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.

Be respectful of others and keep in mind that there are individuals and animals who do not cope well with loud noises.

If someone is injured by fireworks, seek medical attention immediately.

