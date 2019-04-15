White House defends Trump’s Omar 9/11 tweet; Bernie Sanders town hall on Fox News tonight

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, April 15, 2019

REP. OMAR BLAMES TRUMP TWEET FOR DEATH THREATS: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., says she’s received an influx of death threats since President Trump tweeted a video on Driday that combined comments from the congresswoman — which critics said were dismissive of the Sept. 11 attacks — with footage from Ground Zero … “I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life—many directly referencing or replying to the President’s video,” Omar tweeted in a statement on Sunday night. Omar said that hate crimes around the world by right-wing extremists and whte nationalists are on the rise around the world and accused Trump of encouraging acts of hate.

Omar’s comments came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she had taken steps to ensure the freshman congresswoman’s safety and called on the president to take the tweet down. The White House defended Trump, saying the president had a duty to highlight Omar’s history of comments that others have found offensive, blamed Democrats for not holding the congresswoman accountable for her alleged anti-Semitic comments and that he wished no “ill will” upon the first-term lawmaker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

BERNIE SANDERS TOWN HALL ON FOX NEWS TONIGHT: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is getting ready to make his pitch for president in front of a large audience at Fox News’ town hall tonight … Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the hour-long event. It will be the Vermont senator’s first appearance on Fox News Channel since he agreed to be a guest on “Special Report” in December 2018. He also participated in Fox News Channel’s Democratic town hall back in 2016 alongside his then-competitor Hillary Clinton. Sanders, who raised $18 million in the first six weeks of his campaign, is considered a front-runner among a crowded field of 2020 presidential hopefuls. His town hall on Fox comes the same day he has promised to release his tax records.

TRUMP’S $30M CAMPAIGN WAR CHEST: President Trump’s re-election campaign raised $30.3 million in the first quarter of this year, far pacing the leading fundraisers among the Democrats, Fox News confirmed Sunday … The Trump campaign said nearly 99 percent of its donations were of $200 or less, with an average donation of $34.26. In all, the campaign had $40.8 million cash on hand, an unprecedented war chest for an incumbent president this early in the campaign.

Among Trump’s would-be Democratic challengers, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was leading the money race after taking in $18.2 million in the first quarter of this year. He was followed by California Sen. Kamala Harris, with $12 million. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke ($9.4 million), South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg ($7 million) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ($6 million) rounded out the top five fundraisers among Democrats.

ICYMI: LINDSEY GRAHAM’S PLAN TO COMBAT THE MIGRATION CRISIS: Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that he is currently working on a drastic overhaul of the United States’ asylum laws in an effort to deal with the ongoing migration crisis at the country’s southern border with Mexico … While Graham, R-S.C., agreed with President Trump’s call for more U.S. troops on the border and the need for a physical barrier, he argued on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the only way to make real progress in combating the flow of migrants over the southern border is to change laws regarding how and when the U.S. grants asylum. (Click on the video above to watch the interview.)

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed to “Fox News Sunday” that President Trump’s prospective plan to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities is undergoing a “complete and thorough review.”

EYE OF THE TIGER: Tiger Woods is basking in the glory of his fifth — and perhaps most improbable and emotional — major title victory after winning the Masters on Sunday … Woods’ comeback has come full-circle. Only two years ago at Augusta National, Woods needed a nerve block just to hobble upstairs to the Champions Dinner, unsure he would ever play another round of golf. He had a fourth back surgery with hopes of simply playing with his two children. Now, at age 43, he is a Masters champion again, his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open.

In addition to Woods’ fifth Masters championship and 15th major title (trailing only the great Jack Nicklaus in both categories), Sunday marked his 81st victory on the PGA Tour, one away from the career record held by Sam Snead. Perhaps most gratifying for Woods is that his two children, ages 10 and 11, got to see him win a championship live and not just relive his past glory on YouTube.

THE SOUNDBITE

‘A DISGUSTING OVERREACH’ – “This is all about political partisanship. This is a dangerous, dangerous road and frankly, Chris, I don’t think Congress, particularly not this group of congressmen and women, are smart enough to look through the thousands of pages that I would assume that President Trump’s taxes will be. My guess is most of them don’t do their own taxes and I certainly don’t trust them to look through the decades of success that the president has and determine anything. “– Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary, on “Fox News Sunday,” on Democrats pushing for the release of President Trump’s tax records. (Click the image above to watch the full video.)

TODAY’S MUST-READS

Michael Goodwin: As Trump soars higher, Dems reach their lowest point yet.

Fordham University senior, 22, dies after she fell from campus bell tower.

Death toll from tornadoes, severe storms in South rises to eight.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Charlie Kirk: Why China is America’s greatest enemy.

Russia’s Rusal makes $200 million Kentucky aluminum investment.

What the end of ‘Game of Thrones’ means for HBO’s future.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow; Ashley Bratcher, star of the movie, “Unplanned.”

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus.

On Fox Business:

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Stephen Moore, prospective Trump nominee to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

After the Bell, 4 p.m. ET: Connell McShane is live in Bethlehem, Pa. to preview Fox News’ Town Hall with Bernie Sanders.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: “POTUS Proposes A New Way to House Migrants” – Fox News Radio’s Jeff Paul has the latest of President Trump’s mulling a plan to sending migrants to sanctuary cities. Plus, do you have a hard time seeing eye-to-eye with someone that is on the other side of the aisle? Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers discuss the inspiration behind their new book, “I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening).” Plus, commentary by Christian Whiton, senior fellow at the Center for the National Interest.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. on Julian Assange’s arrest, the Mueller report, and the latest from Venezuela; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist, on why President Trump is soaring while Democrats are reaching new lows and the latest in the 2020 presidential race. Sports Illustrated writer and Tiger Woods biographer Jeff Benedict on Woods’ Masters tournament victory. Brian Brenberg, executive vice president and chair of the Program in Business and Finance at The King’s College, on Tax Day and the state of the economy.

Benson & Harf, 6 p.m. ET: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., will sit down with Guy Benson, live from New Orleans.

#TheFlashback

2013: Two bombs made from pressure cookers explode at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing two women and an 8-year-old boy and injuring more than 260.

1947: Jackie Robinson, baseball’s first black major league player, makes his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field..

1865: President Abraham Lincoln dies nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington; Andrew Johnson becomes the nation’s 17th president.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Have a good day! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.