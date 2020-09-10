Crime Tracker

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a white-tailed deer doe near Dingle Pond approximately four miles east of the town of Dingle in Bear Lake County.

The deer was illegally shot with a rifle during the current general archery season, though the exact day it was killed is not known.

The carcass was discovered on private property on Sunday.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact either Senior Conservation Officer Joshua Leal at 208-390-1624 or Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

There is a $300 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Callers can remain anonymous.