Whitey Bulger praised Trump in letters from prison, criticized Mueller

Letters sent from prison by the former Irish mob boss, detailed his love for President Donald Trump, and annoyance at the Mueller probe.

James “Whitey” Bulger, who was beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018 age 89 while service consecutive life sentences for multiple murders, wrote on a number of topics ranging from the first lady to the news media to Trump’s foreign policy efforts.

“History may show Trump was the man of the hour,” Bulger wrote, according to NBC news. “Feel China respects him and hesitant to try to bully him.”

Bulger also talked about Mueller, who led the FBI at a time when agents had protected mob bosses like Bulger.

“Trump is experiencing what Mueller and company can orchestrate,” Bulger said last September. “[Mueller] should observe biblical saying – ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.'”

“Sorry to hear Trump is being boxed in by so many,” Bulger wrote a month earlier.

The former mob boss said he enjoys Trump’s war against the media and that the President has his vote in the next election.

“Trump is tough and fights back instead of bowing down to pressure — and caving in to press!” Bulger said in August 2018. “U.S. agrees with him press attacking and his reaction increases his popularity — He has my vote so far.”

Letters also detail how Bulger was confused how people thought he didn’t support Trump.

“I get some strange mail at times — a grandmother from Kansas — hates Trump wants him ‘impeached,'” Bulger wrote. “She assumes I hate him? Why Because I’m in prison?”