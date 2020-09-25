Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Shepherd’s Inn in Idaho Falls is hoping to beef up their fundraising effort, after multiple events were cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Shepherd’s inn is a non-profit, and a support center for first-time mothers. About 30% of their budget is covered by fund-raisers each year, so they are hoping to make up for lost ground with their “Whole-y Cow” fundraiser. The top prize is a whole cow, processed, packaged and kitchen ready.

Julie Zahn is the director for Shepherd’s Inn. She tells us the prize cow has already benefitted one good cause. “Frank VanderSloot has someone go to the 4-H fair and bid on one of the 4-H-er’s top steers,” says Zahn, “So he gives a really generous top-dollar donation to the 4-H kid who has raised this cow.”

Zahn says her aim is to raise about $15,000 in funds from the raffle. The sum would support about 3 months worth of counseling and other services offered at Shepherd’s Inn.

You can learn more about those services, as well as contribute by visiting The Shepherd’s Inn website.

You can learn more about the “Whole-y Cow” raffle and by tickets by clicking here.