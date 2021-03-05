Richard C. Diefenderfer Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Communication Specialist Richard C. Diefenderfer Jr.

Diefenderfer passed away at his home Thursday morning.

Diefenderfer worked at the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) since March of 1998.

While employed with the patrol, he worked as a dispatcher and a dispatch supervisor, and on many occasions, he would go above and beyond to find information to aid with apprehensions.

“We thank Rich for his contributions to the agency and extend our condolences to the family in this time of sorrow,” WHP said.

WHP will post any updates on a celebration of life HERE once they become available.

