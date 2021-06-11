JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – So far this year, Wyoming has experienced 39 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. 60% of those fatally injured were not wearing a seat belt.

In-state residents make up 69% of fatal crashes so far this year in Wyoming.

Wearing a seat belt is a straightforward step motorists can do to increase their chances of surviving a motor vehicle crash, WHP says.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Single vehicle rollover crashes without seat belt use continue to be the most significant contributing factor in fatal crashes investigated by Wyoming State Troopers.

WHP says if you are involved in a rollover crash, you are more likely to experience a serious injury from being tossed around inside the vehicle or ejected from the vehicle if you are not properly restrained.

While you enjoy traveling to summer festivities this year, please remember to buckle up.

The post WHP stresses seat belt use as vehicle crash fatalities nears 40 appeared first on Local News 8.