Why Ocasio-Cortez's race card play on Pelosi may have backfired; Trump resets strategy in census battle

Growing number of Dems back Pelosi in feud with AOC

The differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have gone public and grown uglier by the day since last weekend and the rift between the far-left and central wings of the party have been laid bare for all to see. However, on Thursday, it appeared Ocasio-Cortez’s suggestion that the speaker was “singling out” her and her progressive colleagues – Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass – because of their race was starting to backfire.

Public support among Democrats appeared to swing in Pelosi’s favor. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., slammed AOC’s suggestion as “inappropriate” and “weak.” “It tells you the level of ignorance to American history on their part as to what we are as the Democratic Caucus,” he told Fox News. Clay urged the four freshmen members of Congress to allow themselves to mature and learn how to be “effective legislators.”

Clay wasn’t the only one to attack Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday. “The View” hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg criticized her decision to attack Democrats like Pelosi. Meanwhile, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and a Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair, said that she could relate to Ocasio-Cortez and told the Hill that she is requesting a meeting with Pelosi. Several Democrats are worried the Pelosi-AOC feud is an unnecessary distraction from the 2020 presidential election and is only helping President Trump. Meanwhile, Fox News’ Sean Hannity made an offer to AOC that he hopes she finds too tempting to refuse.

Trump resets census fight, announces executive order for accurate count of non-citizens

Insisting that he was not backing down from an effort to determine the number of illegal immigrants in the United States, President Trump on Thursday announced he would “immediately” issue an executive order to get an accurate count of both citizens and non-citizens. The executive order would not force the citizenship question on the 2020 census. Instead, Trump said, it would make use of “vast” federal databases and free up information-sharing among all federal agencies concerning who they know is living in the country. Many Democrats promptly characterized the president’s move as a “retreat,” and condemned the news conference. Others vowed to consider challenging the executive order in court.

Gowdy: Mueller not interested in keeping Russia collusion story alive

Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy said Thursday that Democrats want to keep the Russia investigation story “alive,” but former Special Counsel Robert Mueller does not want to be involved. Mueller is set to testify before Congress about the findings of his report next Wednesday. Previewing the hearings on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” Gowdy said, “They’re bringing him, they want to keep the story alive. He’s not going to participate in that. He’s not going to answer anything outside the four corners of his report.”

Mueller is set to testify before Congress about the findings of his report next Wednesday.

Wind, rain batter Louisiana Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Barry approaches

Wind and rain started to lash Louisiana’s Gulf Coast early Friday as residents prepare for what’s expected to be the area’s first hurricane of the season. President Trump declared a state of emergency in Louisiana Thursday evening, authorizing federal disaster relief efforts for Tropical Storm Barry. A hurricane warning was in effect along the Louisiana coast, and forecasters said the storm could make landfall as a hurricane by early Saturday. The storm’s rains are expected to pose a severe test of New Orleans’ improved post-Katrina flood defenses. Barry is forecast to bring more than a foot and a half of rain to parts of the state as it moves slowly inland.

R. Kelly arrested on child pornography, other federal charges

R. Kelly, the hit-making R&B singer who has been dogged by sex abuse allegations for more than a decade, was arrested Thursday on child pornography and other charges in Chicago and is expected to be brought to New York, according to reports. Kelly, 52, was arrested on a 13-count federal indictment, which included child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice charges, Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, told the New York Times. New York’s WNBC-TV reported that more details on the federal charges are expected Friday. Kelly was reportedly arrested by New York Police Department detectives and Department of Homeland Security agents.

Trump slams anti-conservative 'censorship,' 'bias,' praises conservatives' use of social media at White House summit.

President Trump's new strategy to get citizenship data on those living in the United States

