POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – To be more accommodating to the public, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Pocatello Women, Infants and Children (WIC) office is changing its hours.

Beginning May 9, the office will be open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. – Noon.

The office will be closed Monday – Thursday for lunch 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The office is located at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive.

The WIC Program provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.

For more information about SIPH’s WIC Program visit www.siphidaho.org or call 208-233-9080.

