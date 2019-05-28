Wichita police fatally shoot man who allegedly pointed gun

A Wichita, Kansas, man called police to his home twice claiming people were outside before they returned a third time early on Memorial Day and fatally shot him when he allegedly fired a gun at them.

Police said Tuesday that they were called to 49-year-old Robert Sabater’s home for the third time by a neighbor’s report of shots being fired.

Authorities said Sabater ran out of his house and down the street, waving a gun and firing sporadically at officers. They said he refused an order to drop his weapon and officers shot him. He died at the scene.

Sabater had called police to his house at about 9 p.m. Sunday and again at 11 p.m., complaining that he heard people outside. Police said they found no one.