IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Let’s be frank, we all need a reason to smile. What better way to bring smiles to eatern Idaho than a 27-foot long hot dog on wheels?

Tommy Salami and Niener Wiener will be bringing free, family-friendly events to grocery stores in the area. You can view the schedule below.

The iconic vehicle has been cruising the hot dog highways since 1936.

All events will follow CDC guidelines, with PPE provided.

