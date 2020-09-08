POCATELLO –

The Wild Mountain Fire started just after midnight Sunday morning on Forest Service lands near the Gibson Jack trailhead on Sept. 6. The fire proceeded to back downhill towards homes along the Gibson Jack road. Residents in the area of Gibson Jack and Wildhorse subdivision were evacuated for a short time period. While the wildfire was quickly contained at 19-acres, one engine high centered on difficult terrain and was eventually burned over by the fire. No injuries were sustained.

“We know this fire was human-caused,” said Kim Obele Westside District Ranger. “While we were very fortunate no lives or homes were lost, this was still a costly and unnecessary wildfire.”

The Gibson Jack area is a popular location for recreationalist. It is located south of Pocatello, just off the Bannock Highway near the Juniper Hills Country Club. The USFS is asking for any information that may help with the investigation of the Wild Mountain Fire. If you, or anyone you know, has information on the fire, please contact USFS Law Enforcement Officer Jay Youngblood at 208-313-7739 or via email at gerald.youngblood@usda.gov.

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is still under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Warmer weekend temperatures, high winds, dry fuels and the difficulty of obtaining fire resources due to intense fire activity nation-wide all contribute to the decision to remain in restrictions.