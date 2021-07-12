WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KIFI) – Strong winds are helping grow a wildfire west of West Yellowstone, near Hoodoo Pass.

The Goose Fire started July 1st and has spread to 2,214 acres, as of Monday morning.

Fire managers said the fire is burning in timber and grass.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

They reported Monday afternoon the fire expanded south to the southern end of Hidden Lake. They requested an air tanker to drop retardant in sagebrush and grass on the top of Cliff Lake Bench on the northwest portion of the fire to help ground crews.

170 personnel are fighting the fire in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest.

As a precautionary measure, the Wade Lake, Hilltop and Cliff Point campgrounds have been closed, along with the Antelope Prong boat launch.

The post Wildfire NW of Henry’s Lake grows to more than 2,200 acres appeared first on Local News 8.