FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Fort Hall firefighters are attempting to contain a range fire on Edmo Road that was threatening some homes.

The fire started as a controlled burn at around 2:30 p.m.

Fort Hall Fire and EMS joined North Bannock Fire in an effort to protect nearby homes.

The exact size and cause of the fire is still unknown.

The story will be updated as more information is released.

