IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With the snow starting to melt and the temperatures starting to rise, wildfires are expected to soon return back to our area. Specifically, the month of May kicks off the active fire season when temperatures get warm enough for fires to possibly occur.

The National Weather Service is predicting an above average fire season for this year. Long-term temperatures are predicted above average. We are also currently in an ongoing mega-drought which helps to fuel the fires.

The Beaureu of Land Management reminds us to be responsible with man-made fires. These fires make up almost 75% of all wildfires. You are advised to always keep watch over your fires and to make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the site.

In anticipation, Jefferson County has already placed down a burn ban. This means there must be no outside fires present except for “recreational fires.” The burn ban is in place until further notice.

