SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday at noon, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) temporarily closed public lands administered by the BLM’s Salmon Field Office north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Salmon River due to wildfire suppression activities.

The closure includes the Morgan Bar Campground.

The temporary closure is necessary to provide protection to visitors given the current fire behavior and volume of fire suppression traffic.

This closure and map is posted at the Salmon Field Office and signs with the closure are posted on the Leesburg/Powerline, Black Rock, Stormy Peak and Diamond Creek Roads where they enter BLM administered lands.

The closure will be in effect until emergency firefighting operations cease.

For more information, contact the Salmon Field Office at (208) 756-5400.

