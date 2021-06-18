JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Planning & Building Services Department has developed and released amended draft regulations related to Wildlife Friendly Fencing.

This update is one component of a series of Natural Resource Land Development Regulation updates within Article 5 of the Teton County Land Development Regulations outlined in the Teton County Workplan.

The Updated Wildlife Friendly Fencing regulations aim to clarify the fencing regulations, increase predictability, update design requirements, and include additional agricultural exemptions. This update was a cooperative effort between the County, Teton Conservation District, Wyoming Game and Fish, and interested members of the community.

The Teton County Planning Commission will review the draft regulations during their regular meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021. The Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners, which will review the recommendations during the August 3, 2021 regular meeting.

Information about the proposed update, including the draft language, can be found HERE.

Written comments or questions on the proposed draft may be submitted to the Teton County Planning Department at P.O. Box 1727, Jackson, WY 83001 or at rhostetter@tetoncountywy.gov.

