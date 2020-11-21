Coronavirus Coverage

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – In Thursday night’s regular Pocatello City Council Meeting, council members voted to approve a public health emergency ordinance.

It requires masks to be worn in all public places or when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Because of that mask mandate, many people are now wondering if the connecting City of Chubbuck will consider a masking ordinance of its own.

We spoke with Mayor Kevin England on Friday who he told us a large portion of the people in Chubbuck are already wearing masks, so an ordinance is not needed.

“I have not had people contacting me and asking me for it, as I experience the community it’s self, I see a lot of people making the choice to do the right thing all on their own,” he said. “To me, that is the very best of all worlds when you can teach what is needed, make sure people understand how serious this really is, and that it’s important that we make correct decisions on our own.”

Chubbuck will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions accordingly.