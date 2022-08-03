BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court held two hearings on Wednesday surrounding Idaho’s abortion laws.

Planned Parenthood has petitioned for the court to overturn the State’s Fetal Heartbeat abortion ban and pause Idaho’s abortion trigger ban set to go into effect on August 25.

The law would criminalize all abortions except in the case of incest, rape, or if the mother’s life is at risk.

Planned Parenthood is asking the court to stay the ban because they say its language is vague and violates Idaho’s constitution.

“Take the first defense, which is available when an abortion is, quote, necessary to prevent the death of a pregnant woman,” Planned Parenthood local council Michael Bartlett said. “That language gives no indication of how imminent or substantial the risk of death must be in order for the provider to feel confident that he can provide an abortion without risking prosecution, jail, and professional sanction. Must the woman’s death be certain?”

