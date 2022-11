BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – An important ballot topic was the amendment to give Idaho’s legislature the power to call itself into a special session.

Here is where the amendment landed.

It’s a close race, but 51% of the votes are for yes, and no is only behind by 7,000 votes.

The Associated Press has not officially called this race.

The post Will legislators be able to call a special session? appeared first on Local News 8.