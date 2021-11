JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department says Winter Wildlife closures take effect Wednesday for Parcel 13 (Wilson Boat Ramp) to all motorized travel.

Staff will be putting up barricades and signage to notify the public.

The closure goes through March 15.

The post Wilson Boat Ramp seasonal closure begins Dec. 1 appeared first on Local News 8.