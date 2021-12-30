KIFI WEATHER

The National Weather Service in Pocatello, has issued a new Wind Chill Warning for this weekend, along with the Winter Weather Advisory already in effect.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST

FRIDAY.

A WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST

SATURDAY.

expected. Wind chills 20 to 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain-Including the cities of Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST Friday. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

