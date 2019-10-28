A cold front from the north is ushering in frigid conditions and gusty winds for Eastern Idaho and Wyoming.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Tuesday, for the Snake Highlands.

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM MDT TUESDAY…=

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low

as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.