An area of low pressure continues to slide to the southwest, with a few leftover snow showers and cold air from the north.
OVERNIGHT: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. Lows around 7°, with sub-zero wind chills. North winds at 10-20 MPH.
TUESDAY: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies and a high around 18°, North Winds at 10-20 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold with highs around 15°
WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON TUESDAY. WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING:
- WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
- WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Howe, Arco, Mackay.
- WHEN…Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
- IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING:
- WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
- WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
- WHEN…From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
- IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 20 minutes
WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 30 below zero.
- WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
- WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
The post Wind Chill Warning with a few snow showers for Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.