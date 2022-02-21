2212022
An area of low pressure continues to slide to the southwest, with a few leftover snow showers and cold air from the north.

OVERNIGHT: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. Lows around 7°, with sub-zero wind chills. North winds at 10-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies and a high around 18°, North Winds at 10-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold with highs around 15°

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON TUESDAY. WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING:

  • WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
  • WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Howe, Arco, Mackay.
  • WHEN…Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
  • IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING:

  • WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
  • WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
  • WHEN…From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
  • IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 20 minutes

WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 30 below zero.
  • WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
  • WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

