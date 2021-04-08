Idaho Fall Fire Department A tree falls on the Idaho Falls Fire Department's office on 8th Street.

Idaho Falls and Rigby areas seems to have had the strongest winds in the area, even though winds are strong all across the region.

A wind gust of 64 miles per hour was reported at the Idaho Falls airport Thursday afternoon around 2:50 p.m.

Reports of trees and power lines were reported to fall down from Idaho Falls to Rigby.

Idaho Falls Power crews along with fire and police departments have been busy repairing electrical lines and check on tree damage around Idaho Falls. A pine tree even fell on to the Fire Department’s 8th street offices.

A roof was also reported to be torn apart at Geary Pacific Supply on Holmes Avenue.

A wind advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. tonight across the region.

