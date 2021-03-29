IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Police have blocked a section of 2834 South 35th West in the New Sweden area after a tree broke under high winds and crossed overhead power lines.

There were no injuries reported or power interruptions as a result of the damage. Idaho Power crews were dispatched to make sure the damage was safely repaired.

Idaho Power is dealing with multiple weather-related power outages throughout the region. As of this morning, the largest in eastern Idaho is affecting about 79 customers near Blackfoot.

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 24 outages affected 458 customers. The largest number, 381 customers, are located in the southeast corner of the state near Thatcher.

