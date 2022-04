DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The wind has caused a lot of damage the last few days.

This is what’s left of the iconic Spud Drive-In movie theater on Highway 33 south of Driggs.







The screen was blown over on Monday.

Seth Ratliff is in Driggs and will have more on this for you later tonight.

