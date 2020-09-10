Top Stories

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Crews are still cleaning up downed trees at the Burton Cemetery in Madison County on Wednesday.

Morgan Beattie is the head of the Cemetery committee and says 14 large pine trees blew down during the windstorm on Monday night.

“It blew,” Beattie said. “Oh my goodness, I’ve never seen anything like that. Miscellaneous trees everywhere but I don’t know. I think my 14 trees are about the biggest devastation in one place anywhere near Rexburg.”

Families are being contacted if their headstone of a loved one was affected. As of Wednesday night, Beattie says it does not look like many headstones are too damaged.