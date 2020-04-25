Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The dust has finally settled on the aftermath of a major wind storm on Interstate 86.

Idaho State Police investigated crashes involving five passenger vehicles and eight commercial vehicles. All of it happened between Milepost 47 and 49, east of American Falls, between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday.

One of the vehicles spilled a load of fertilizer, which had to be cleaned up.

ISP said an undetermined number of people involved in the crashes were taken to local medical centers for treatment of injuries.

Both sides of the interstate were blocked from 11:45 a.m. to around 9 p.m. Thursday.