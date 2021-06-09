IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The fifth Wine for Whiskers is back this Friday night.

The East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition is hosting a fundraiser.

Contributions will be for wine and games.

All of the money goes back to making sure spaying or neutering are affordable for cat owners.

The coalition works with area veterinarians and is able to get discounts and contribute $100 vouchers to owners.

During the past six years, more than 18,000 cats have been spayed or neutered.

The coalition has succeeded in making the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter a no-kill shelter and reached their goal of no cats killed because of overpopulation.

“We are surprised it happened as quickly as it did. But not surprised. Because the efforts not only from our group, but other groups that feed into that larger number, is what making it happen,” East idaho Spay Neuter Coalition president Brian Derusha said.

The event happens this Friday night between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Bob’s Indoor Golf in Centennial Square on 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

