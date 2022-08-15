Super Hunt winners by species, number drawn and state were:

Deer: 1 – Idaho; 1 – Montana

Elk: 1 – Idaho; 1 – Oregon

Pronghorn: 1 – Idaho; 1 – California

Moose: 1 – Idaho

Super Combo: 1 – Ohio

All winners have been contacted. State law prohibits Fish and Game from releasing the names of the winners.

Winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for the species that they drew, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, and stories and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page on Fish and Game’s website.

The post Winners announced for second 2022 Super Hunt drawing appeared first on Local News 8.