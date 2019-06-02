Winning ticket for $344.6M Powerball jackpot sold in North Carolina

The lone winning ticket for Saturday night’s $344.6 million Powerball jackpot was purchased in North Carolina, lottery officials confirmed Sunday.

The lucky ticket was sold at Carlie C’s grocery store in Hope Mills, outside Fayetteville. It’s the only one that matched all six winning numbers exactly, with 6-15-34-45-52 and Powerball 8, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Carlie C’s is eligible to receive a $50,000 retailer incentive award for selling the winning ticket, according to the statement.

The winner, who has yet to come forward has 180 days to claim their prize money and can either receive their winnings as a lump sum of $223.3 million or in installments of an estimated $344.6 million over 30 payments.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN, RECENTLY DIAGNOSED WITH STAGE 4 CANCER, WINS $250,000 LOTTERY PRIZE

Saturday was the fifth time that a North Carolina ticket hit the Powerball jackpot and the seventh time the state has seen a winner of either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot.

“This is a life-changing event and we’re excited that someone in North Carolina won this jackpot,” said N.C. Education Lottery Executive Director Mark Michalko.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our advice to the winner is to sign that ticket to establish your ownership of it and then secure it in a safe place. Then, take your time and put together a plan with the help of financial and legal advisers for how you would like to claim your prize.”

Click for more from Fox46Charlotte.com.