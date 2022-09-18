Ski Idaho Idaho is the fifth highest state in terms of skier days per capita, earning an index of 362, which means Idaho residents enjoy 3.62 times more skier days per capita than average. The only states with higher skier visit indexes are Vermont (655), Colorado (518), Utah (401), and New Hampshire (399).

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho ski areas experienced record-breaking skier and snowboarder visits during the winter of 2020-21 according to an economic impact report Ski Idaho commissioned from Boulder, Colo.-based research firm RRC Associates.

Idaho ski areas achieved 2.15 million skier and snowboarder visits during the winter of 2020-21, exceeding its previous record of 1.88 million set during the pre-COVID winter of 2018-19 by 14.3% and extending what Ski Idaho president and Bogus Basin general manager Brad Wilson says is a long-term growth trend. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the winter 2019-20 ski season to an early close and visits to Idaho ski destinations dipped to 1.63 million.

“It didn’t take long for Idaho ski areas to respond to and rebound from COVID,” Wilson said. “After social distancing for nine months, people were eager to get outside, and many of them discovered how wonderful it is to spend time skiing and snowboarding in Idaho’s outdoors.”

RRC also found Idaho ski areas have enjoyed a slightly rising share of western U.S. skier and snowboarder visits, peaking at 6.2% in winter 2020-21, the most recent ski season for which data is available. The study also revealed Idaho ski areas account for a growing share of skier and snowboarder visits nationally, rising to 3.6% during the winter of 2020-21.

FIFTH HIGHEST IN SKIER DAYS PER CAPITA

Idaho is the fifth highest state in terms of skier days per capita, earning an index of 362, which means Idaho residents enjoy 3.62 times more skier days per capita than average. The only states with higher

skier visit indexes are Vermont (655), Colorado (518), Utah (401), and New Hampshire (399).

Approximately 140,000-160,000 Idaho residents — 7% to 8% of the state’s population — downhill ski or snowboard in a given season.

ECONOMIC IMPACT OF SKI INDUSTRY CONSIDERABLE

Skiers and snowboarders spent a total of $309 million in Idaho during the winter of 2020-21 — $151 million, (49%) at Idaho ski areas and $159 million (51%) at other businesses. The industry also directly or indirectly generated $309 million in gross domestic product in Idaho, equivalent to 0.33% of Idaho’s 2021 GDP.

Meanwhile, total economic output during fiscal year 2020-21 reached $584 million, increasing 37% from $425 million in FY 2016-17. This included $350 million in direct output (vs. $253 million in FY 2016-17) and $233 million in indirect and induced output (vs. $172 million in FY 2016-17).

Indirect effects are economic effects stemming from business-to-business purchases in the supply chain. Induced effects are economic effects stemming from household spending of labor income

after removal of taxes, savings, and commuter income.

Between winter 2016-17 and winter 2020-21, Idaho ski area operators saw demand for lift tickets and season passes and rentals jump 41% and 29%, respectively. However, COVID-19 stalled the growth of lessons during that same period to 3%, while lodging and food-and-beverage operations each grew at a sluggish rate of 12%.

Meanwhile, summer operations in 2020 declined 4% compared to summer 2016, from $42.6 million to $41.0 million, respectively, due tothe COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2020-21 were up 265% compared to FY 2016-17 at $67.9 million vs. $18.6 million, respectively. Investments in new and upgraded lifts climbed by 232% and expenditures on summer- and fall-specific facilities and support leapt 267%. Real estate was the clear leader, though, skyrocketing nearly 3,000% from the $1.6 million invested in FY 2016-17 to $48.9 million in FY 2020-21.

All this economic activity translated into 5,703 year-round equivalent jobs during FY 2020-21 — 4,266 direct jobs and 1,437 additional indirect and induced jobs. This represents 7% growth since FY

2016-17’s 5,345 total jobs.

Skiing and snowboarding generated $170 million in labor income — including $108 million directly and $61 million through multiplier effects. This represents growth of 26% compared to FY 2016-17’s

$135 million in labor income. Labor income includes all forms of employment income, including wages, benefits, and proprietor income.

The report also noted the state’s thriving skiing and snowboarding industry helps provide seasonal balance to Idaho’s summer-dominated travel industry, contributes significantly to its quality of life, and

likely improves employee recruitment and retention at Idaho businesses.

NEARLY HALF OF IDAHO SKIERS FROM OUT OF STATE

Slightly more than half of Idaho ski area visitors in the winter of 2020-21 — 52.5% — resided in the Gem State and 47.5% were from out of state.

The greater Boise Designated Market Area accounted for nearly one-third of all skier visits that season — 30.1%. The Spokane DMA, which includes a great deal of North Idaho, accounted for more

than one-sixth of visits at 17.2%. The Idaho Falls/Pocatello, Seattle/Tacoma, and Twin Falls, Idaho, DMAs collectively represented another one-fifth of visits at 7.5%, 6.4%, and 5.8%, respectively.

Rounding out the top-10 hometowns of Idaho ski area visitors were Salt Lake City at 3.6%, Los Angeles at 2.3%, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose at 2.0%, Portland at 1.7%, and New York City at 1.5%. Missoula, Mont., contributed 1.4% of visitors and Denver accounted for 1.1%, while Chicago and the Tri-Cities region of Washington State each proffered 0.9%. The area encompassing Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto, Calif., represented 0.7% of Idaho’s 2020-21 skier visits, and all other U.S. and international markets comprised the remaining 16.1%.

MALES, HOUSEHOLDS WITH CHILDREN, SLIGHTLY AFFLUENT

Idaho skiers and snowboarders tended to be male, accounting for 58% of ski area visits vs. 42% for females. One-third were youths (18% are 12 or younger and 14% are ages 13-17), about one-fifth were between 18-34 (7% are 18-24 and 12% are 25-34), nearly one-third were between 35-54 (15% are 35-44 and 15% are 45-54), and another one-fifth were 55 or older (12% are 55-64, 6% are 65-74, and 1% are 75 or older).

Among survey respondents who were age 18 or older, households with children contributed the greatest number of skier and snowboarder visits at 39%, and households with children no longer at home

ranked number two at 21%. Couples with no children accounted for 16% of visits and single individuals with no children comprised the remaining 20%.

Skiers visiting Idaho have a range of incomes but skew affluent. One-third, 34%, enjoyed annual pre-tax household income of $100,000-$199,999. One-fourth, 24%, earned $50,000-99,999.

People reporting under $50,000 comprised 20% and those bringing in $200,000 or more annually accounted for the remaining 22%.

MAINLY SEASON PASSHOLDERS WITH SKILLS ON SKIS

The bulk of Idaho ski area visits — 62% — were made by season passholders. Daily and multi-day passes comprised 33% of visits, with off-duty employee visits and comp tickets accounting for

3% and 2%, respectively.

Nearly three-quarters of visitors — 72% — used alpine equipment and fully one-fourth — 25% — rode snowboards. Other equipment like alpine touring and snowbikes accounted for 2% and 1% of visitors employed telemark gear. About half — 48% — considered themselves advanced or expert skiers or snowboarders and nearly as many — 44% — ranked themselves as having intermediate abilities. Only 6% of visitors surveyed were beginners and only 2% were first-timers.

Two-thirds — 66% — had visited their primary ski area within the prior five winters and one-third of winter visitors — 33% — had visited the destination in the past five summers.

A little more than half of visits — 56% — were day trips and 44% we re overnighters. Most overnight visitors — 61% — stayed in paid lodging and 11% stayed in an owned vacation home.

Ski Idaho’s Wilson was delighted to learn Gem State ski area visitors tend to express high satisfaction with their experience. On a scale of 1-10 (with 1 being extremely dissatisfied and 10 being extremely

satisfied), Idaho ski areas earned ratings of 9.5 in overall employee service, 9.2 in overall lesson experience, 9.1 in quality of grooming, 9.0 in overall food and beverage, 8.7 in overall value for price paid,

and 8.4 in overall rental experience.

“Whether it’s a world-class resort like Sun Valley or a mom-and-pop ski area, the quality of our on-mountain experience coupled with Idaho’s genuine friendliness is unparalleled,” Wilson said. “Combine

that with our short lift lines and affordable lift tickets and you’d. be hard pressed to find a better ski and snowboard destination than Idaho.”

You can view a copy of the research report HERE.

