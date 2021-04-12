JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-When Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ended its 2020-21 season Sunday, the resort reported 502 inches of total snowfall, marking five consecutive winters of 500 inches or more at the resort.

February saw a record-setting 173 inches in Rendezvous Bowl and 193 inches at the Raymer plot, making it the third snowiest month in the resort’s 55-year history.

The resort implemented numerous operational adjustments, including new health protocols at the Mountain Sports School and in all dining, retail, and rental facilities.

“I want to sincerely thank our loyal pass-holders and valued guests for complying with the health and safety protocols this winter,” said JHMR President Kate Buckley. “At times it was challenging, but it allowed us to have a successful winter and stay open. I want to especially acknowledge our staff, who did a tremendous job keeping the mountain safe and for going above and beyond to deliver a successful season.”

Buckley said all staff would receive a special year-end bonus. She hopes the resort can return to normal operations next winter.

The spring sale of winter season passes will be available online April 14. The summer season begins May 22 with the operation of the Bridger Gondola. The Sweetwater Gondola will open on June 12. You can find more information on summer operations here.

