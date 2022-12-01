DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to multiple slide-offs and deteriorating conditions, Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana State Line is currently closed while personnel work to clear the road.

Winter weather conditions are causing difficulties in the mountain passes where snow and ice are accumulating on roads.

In addition, ITD has already experienced its third snowplow strike of the season near Soda Springs when a semi collided with a plow, apparently totaling both vehicles. While both drivers appear okay this means one less plow on the roads of East Idaho this winter.

The Idaho Transportation Department asks all motorists to check https://511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep abreast of road closures and road conditions. In addition, motorists should slow down, avoid passing plows on the right, and drive defensively.

The post Winter storm closes I-15 north of Dubois appeared first on Local News 8.