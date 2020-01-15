Local News
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If you hate driving in the winter, you are not alone.
Here are some useful and unique tips provided by Allstate to help you conquer winter-related driving dilemmas.
- Get your vehicle out of the snow with kitty litter. Spreading kitty litter directly in front of the tires that are stuck (this will depend on whether your car is front or rear wheel drive) may help your tires grip and get you out of the snow.
- Prevent windshield wipers from freezing with old socks. If you’re out running errands, putting socks over each windshield wiper blade can help keep them from freezing over and sticking to your windshield while you’re away from your car.
- Cover side mirrors with plastic bags to prevent frost buildup. Keeping plastic grocery store or food storage bags in your glove compartment may help you keep your side mirrors from freezing.
- De-ice your locks using hand sanitizer. The alcohol in the sanitizer is an ingredient known to help melt ice.
If you can avoid being on the road during harsh conditions, it’s recommended you do so. But, if you must get behind the wheel, keep the following tips in mind:
- Drive slower and leave extra room for braking.
- Brake gently to avoid skidding. If you do skid, stay calm and ease your foot off of the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go.
- Give yourself plenty of time to arrive to your destination.
- Be careful when driving over bridges and roadways rarely exposed to sunlight. They are often icy when other areas are not.
- Be sure to keep your gas tank full.
- Keep windshield, windows and headlights clear.
- Keep your tires properly inflated.
- Bring a cellphone, but avoid the temptation of using the phone while driving, as it can be a dangerous distraction. Pullover first!
- If the weather gets really bad, consider pulling over if it’s safe to do so.
News / Top Stories