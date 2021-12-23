WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR JACKSON HOLE THRU 11 PM CHRISTMAS EVE

Heavy blowing snow is forecast for mountain communities of eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, including Victor, Jackson Hole, Wilson, Hoback, Teton Village, Moose, Elk, Moran, and South Park with accumulations of 8 to 12

inches, combined with strong winds, gusting to 45 mph. This combination of snow/wind will cause hazardous conditions limiting visibility, covering road boundaries, and blowing down tree branches and loose objects.

Please stay out of these conditions and if you are traveling, keep blanket, flashlight, food, water, flares, and emergency shovel in your vehicle.

