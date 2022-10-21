Still warm with clouds building and gusty winds this afternoon SW 20-40+ mph. Cold rains and mountain snows approach with the front crossing Salmon this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy today and mid 60’s before the front. Lows tonight in the 40’s with highs only in the 50’s Saturday with rain mainly on the plain. The changeover to snow into Saturday afternoon into Sunday with lows Saturday night in the 20’s will provide snow coverage for mountains and possibly valley floors for the early hours of the day. Cold air blasts in after that for the day, 40’s for highs and windy. We’ll have about a 90% chance of rain/snow Saturday and 50% chance Sunday for the valley areas, increased to 90% for mountains for both days. Lows drop even further into the week, teens and 20’s for most.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

