IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Forest Service Road 218 at the Forest Boundary near Kelly Canyon Ski Resort to the Y-Junction Parking Area will be closed to all motorized use, including snowmobiles, for resort opening preparation. Forest Service Road 217, Table Rock Road, will remain open until Dec. 15 to allow forest access to the Y Junction.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, marks the start of winter travel restrictions on many areas of the Palisades Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest to protect winter range.

These winter restrictions will be in place until April 15. They include areas of crucial wildlife winter range, which are closed to all human presence. Rainey Creek, areas in the Fall Creek drainage, and National Forest slopes above the South Fork of the Snake River near Heise are examples of areas where no human presence is allowed in order to protect wintering wildlife. In addition, other portions of the district are closed to all motorized use from Dec. 15 to April 15.

Lower elevations tend to be used heavily by wintering wildlife and protecting this habitat is essential to their survival. When people enter closed winter range, animals are forced to move to new locations. Moving away from people requires animals, such as deer, elk and moose, to use energy they cannot spare, leading to a weakened condition, which can have a direct effect on the animals’ ability to fend off disease or predators.

Please be responsible when using the great outdoors. Snowmobiling is not allowed in designated wildlife winter ranges or Wilderness Areas. Snowmobilers need to be careful to not damage vegetation by riding only where there is adequate snow cover. Hikers or other motorized users should be aware

that some trails and areas are closing, even though they may still be passable due to the lack of snow.

Maps are available at any of the Forest Service offices of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. Winter recreationists are urged to obtain a current map before traveling in the Forest. You can also find maps and other useful information available for free online at https://go.usa.gov/x7yjg.

The Forest Service will continue to provide winter patrol presence on the Forest. Visitors are encouraged to review the current maps and check the avalanche forecast to help them make better decisions when using the National Forest.

