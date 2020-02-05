Breaking News

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Transportation Department and the National Weather Service are advising you use caution while traveling beginning Wednesday evening due to an extended severe winter weather advisory.

ITD says you can expect high winds, blowing and drifting snow, low visibilty and heavy snow in higher elevations.

ITD advises you to plan accordingly as the weather severity progresses. Expect intermittent road closures as forecasted increases of wind speed and precipitation may require a halt in snow-clearing operations if conditions become too dangerous for plows to operate.

“We are expecting some substantial winds and snowfall,” says ITD District 6 Operations Manager Wade Allen. “Starting tomorrow, our crews will be working around the clock to keep roads open, but they expect to close roads as weather proceeds and it is deemed unsafe for them to plow.”

ITD District 5 Operations Manager Greydon Wright also noted, “We urge all travelers to plan your drive ahead of time in case roads are icy or closed. Check 511 and please drive safe.”

The Idaho State Police and ITD are encouraging you to use caution if you must travel. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1 for assistance.

You can check road conditions and closures HERE.