Weather

(KIFI/KIDK) Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming will see scattered snow showers Monday and early Tuesday. The National Weather Service offices in Pocatello and Riverton have issued Winter Weather Advisories.

For Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, and St. Anthony:

WHAT…Scattered Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible.

WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

For Island Park, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,

Tetonia, Driggs, and Kilgore

WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

For the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday.

IMPACTS…Travel will likely be difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highways will likely become slick and

snow covered, including Highway 26 over Togwotee Pass as well

as Highway 22 over Teton Pass

