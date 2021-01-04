EAST IDAHO (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and the National Weather Service (NWS) are advising the traveling public to use caution due to an extended severe winter weather advisory beginning this afternoon (Jan. 4).

ITD said divers can expect low temperatures, rain, high winds, blowing and drifting snow, low visibilty and heavy snow in higher elevations.

ITD advises drivers to plan accordingly as the weather severity progresses. Expect intermittent road closures as forecasted increases of wind speed and precipitation may require a halt in snow-clearing operations if conditions become too dangerous for plows to operate.

“We are expecting some substantial winds and precipitation,” says ITD District 6 Operations Manager Wade Allen. “Our crews will be working around the clock to keep roads open, but they expect to close roads as weather proceeds and it is deemed unsafe for them to plow.”

ITD District 5 Operations Manager Greydon Wright also noted, “We urge all travelers to plan your drive ahead of time in case roads are icy or closed. Check 511 and please drive safe!”

ITD’s Districts 4, 5 & 6 encompass South Central, South East and East Idaho regions.

The Idaho State Police and ITD are encouraging motorists to use caution if they must travel. In case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1 for assistance.

Please check road conditions and closures on Idaho’s traveler advisory service at 511.idaho.gov or call 5-1-1.

