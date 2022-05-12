YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Due to expected winter weather and hazardous driving conditions in Yellowstone National Park over the next few days, visitors should anticipate temporary road closures, driving delays and select roads having delayed openings.

The East Entrance Road between the East Entrance and Fishing Bridge is temporarily closed due to winter weather and hazardous conditions.

Crews will make every effort to ensure the following roads open to public motor vehicle traffic on Friday, May 13, weather-permitting:

South Entrance to West Thumb

Lake Village to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass). Expect delays because the road is at a high elevation.

Tower Junction to Tower Fall

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

Visit Park Roads.

To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Call (307) 344-2117.

Conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions. Drive slowly and with caution!

Following the May 13 opening, the remaining road segment in the park to open on May 27 at 12 p.m. is Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass).

The Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance, will open, weather dependent, on May 27 at 8 a.m.

The post Winter weather and hazardous driving conditions expected in Yellowstone appeared first on Local News 8.