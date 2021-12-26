IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Winter weather conditions have closed eight sections on local highways as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service reports blowing and drifting snow is causing poor visibility and slick conditions throughout the region. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports the following roads are closed until further notice:

-Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana border

-Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

-Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

-Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

-Idaho Highway 33 at the Teton Pass

-Idaho Highway 87 between Island Park and the Montana border

-U.S. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana border

-U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

