As expected, a winter storm rolled into the region early Wednesday morning. Idaho Falls and Ammon saw anywhere from 4-7″ of fresh snowfall. Most of the heavy snowfall bands have moved off to the east, with pockets of snowfall expected Wednesday evening and Thursday. Local law enforcement and Idaho State Police have responded to numerous slide-offs and accidents, due to the poor driving conditions.

Our Winter Weather Advisory will expire Wednesday evening, but we’ll continue to see some scattered light snow showers and gusty winds.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in place until Thursday morning for Jackson, Swan Valley and Star Valley communities.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST

THURSDAY…

amounts up to 10 inches, have already fallen. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

through this evening. IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult at times. Highway 26,

89, 191 north of Moose could become closed from the combination of snow, blowing snow and drifting of snow on the highway. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your

plans include travel into the back country.

Forecast for the Idaho Falls:

Wednesday night, A 40 percent chance of snow with a Mostly cloudy sky. Low’s into the upper teens. Southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 20’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy and cold with a highs into the mid to upper 20’s.