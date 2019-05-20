This undated photo provided by the Appleton, Wis., Police Department shows Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard. Lundgaard was killed in a shooting at a Wisconsin bus station while responding to an emergency call Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A call to assist a man thought to be having a medical emergency on a bus escalated into a shooting that ended with the man and Lundgaard dead and two others hurt. (Appleton Police Department via AP)

APPLETON, Wis. – Residents of a Wisconsin city are saying goodbye to a firefighter killed in the line of duty.

A procession honoring Mitch Lundgaard wound through Appleton on Monday, starting at a funeral home and ending at Appleton Alliance Church, where a visitation was planned. Lundgaard will be taken back to the funeral home following the 6 p.m. service, which is not open to the public.

Lundgaard’s family released a statement saying the “outpouring of support” from the community in the past week “has been astonishing to us.”

The husband and father of three was killed in the crossfire of a gunfight between police and a Wausau man who also died in the exchange of gunfire.

Lundgaard was the first Appleton firefighter in 86 years to die in the line of duty.