Wisconsin man charged in bank robbery told police he ‘decided to try something new,' complaint says

A Wisconsin man arrested in connection with a bank robbery told officers he felt like trying “something new” that day, a criminal complaint states.

Xengxai Yang, 19, of Appleton, Wis., was charged Monday with “robbery of a financial institution with a dangerous weapon,” according to the Appleton Post-Crescent, citing the complaint.

WISCONSIN WOMAN GIVES OUT MARIJUANA-LACED COOKIES DURING ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE, POLICE SAY

He was ordered held on $250,000 bond and is currently detained at the Outagamie County Jail. His next court date is slated for March 28.

The robbery occurred on March 15 at the Community First Credit Union in Appleton.

The criminal complaint stated that a bank teller saw a person wearing black clothes, a mask and was holding a gun. The masked person asked for $10,000 and tellers gave him the money.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw a man walking from the bank wearing black clothing and “what appeared to be a ski mask.” Officers who searched the man found a .22 caliber rifle “in his waistband with a round in the chamber,” the Appleton Post-Crescent reported. The suspect reportedly told officers the gun wasn’t loaded when he was in the credit union but he “cocked” the weapon.

WISCONSIN MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY THROWING AWAY 8 PUPPIES IN GARBAGE BAG

Police said they retrieved more than $10,000 in cash from the suspect.