The Wisconsin Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the car with the Polaris topper with a message: “Folks, don’t try this at home” after a trooper noticed a sled loaded sideways on a Toyota sedan.

The driver, Matthew Schmit, told the trooper he had just purchased the snowmobile and was driving it over to a friend’s house to show him. He reportedly told the trooper: “I know it looks sketchy, but we had it strapped down and shook it.”