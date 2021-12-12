AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- As Christmas approaches holiday shopping is in full effect. This has lead to full parking lots in popular shopping places around Ammon. Many of the shoppers that were leaving the stores today said that they were able to find the items that they were looking for on their shopping lists this year. All except one shopper who said that they couldn’t find new lightbulbs for their light strand.

The amount of shopping that we are doing this year has the potential to shatter previous national records. The National Retail Federation today is predicting that during the previous two months sales are going to grow between 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent over last year.

The amount of money that is being expected to change hands this season is predicted to be between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. The numbers that we have are excluding car dealerships, gas stations and restaurants.

This Year’s moral while shopping, is to be safe as we go about making our family’s holiday dreams come true.

