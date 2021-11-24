IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Winter is on our doorsteps, and as we prepare for the eventual snow, the City of Idaho Falls is preparing to clear the streets during the winter season. A major part of the preparations the city is taking is updating the system that alerts residents when their streets will be plowed.

Kerry Hammon the Public Information officer for Idaho Falls Public Works said if you were signed up under the previous system you won’t have to resign up as your information is still in the system. When a snow storm leaves us more than two inches of snow, the city will issue a “Snow Event alert.”

This alert will remind residents to remove their cars from the streets and allow the plows to do their jobs.

Brian Cardon, the street superintendent for Idaho Falls, also reminds residents and business owners in the Idaho Falls area when shoveling the sidewalk to “put all the snow from the sidewalk onto the landscaping and not back into the street.”

The city is hoping that all of these preparations will help the city and their residents be safer this winter season.

